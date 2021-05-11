Easyjet returns to Newcastle Airport with flights to Portugal

Easyjet has relaunched its route from Newcastle to Faro in Portugal, which the airline will operate up to three times a week from July.

It comes after the airline closed its base at Newcastle International Airport due to the "unprecedented impact of the pandemic", despite campaigners urging the airline to reverse its decision.

The announcement on the return of flights to the Algarve from Newcastle comes after the Government announced Portugal would be on the green list when overseas travel restarts on Monday, May 17.

EasyJet is the biggest operator from the UK to the European countries which are currently on the Green list, and we have increased our flights to these destinations where we can in order to take as many customers away as possible to reunite them with friends and family or on a long-awaited holiday and we are ready and able to ramp up. Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet

The airline says that customers booking flights with easyJet and holidays with easyJet holidays benefit from flexible booking policies under its ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers can book now with confidence that if their plans change, so can their booking.

Easyjet says it has partnered with approved testing firms across Europe so that customers can get access to convenient and affordable testing, including PCR tests from £60 if required for their trip. Currently, anyone travelling to a country on the green list needs to take a private PCR test on day two of their return to the UK.