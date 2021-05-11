New Hartlepool Conservative MP takes her seat in the commons

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Hartlepool's first Conservative MP has taken her seat in the House of Commons.

Jill Mortimer swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen as she appeared in the chamber ahead of the Queen's Speech debate.

Conservative MPs cheered her arrival in the Commons. Ms Mortimer's election to Parliament added another red wall seat to the list of Tory wins in traditional Labour areas.

Her victory was also the first by a Conservative candidate in the constituency since it was created almost 50 years ago.

The North Yorkshire farmer beat Labour candidate Dr Paul Williams, a GP and former MP for Stockton South.