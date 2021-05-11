Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson to miss rest of season through injury

Newcastle United have announced striker Callum Wilson will miss the remaining two weeks of the season after injuring his hamstring during Friday's win at Leicester City.

The striker scored twice in the 4-2 victory at the King Power Stadium but picked up the injury in the closing stages of the match.

The Magpies announced the news on Tuesday morning.

Wilson has scored 12 goals in 26 Premier League outings during his first season with the Magpies.

The striker, who wears the number 13 shirt for Newcastle, will miss games against Manchester City, Sheffield United and Fulham.