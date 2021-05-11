Police appeal for witnesses after a man was reportedly raped in Middlesbrough

Cleveland Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a man was reportedly raped in Middlesbrough.

A man aged in his forties was allegedly pushed to the ground and raped around 7:30pm on Thursday 29th April on the footpath known as the 'black path' which runs from Tees Barrage to Newport bridge, near to Maze Park Nature Reserve.

Middlesbrough Rape potential witness

Officers believe the man pictured could be a witness and they are urging him to come forward.

He is being treated as a potential witness and officers would encourage him to come forward and speak with them, or ask anyone who knows of his identity to get in touch. Cleveland Police

Description of suspect:

Black

Aged in his late thirties

Around 5ft 10” tall

Stocky build

Short, black hair

Prominent gap between his front upper teeth

Clean shaven

Spoke English but was not fluent

Wearing dark clothing

Detective Sergeant Iain Pearson said: “Again, I would like to thank the public for their response to the appeals that we have made so far.

“As part of the investigation we would like to again ask for the public’s help to trace the man in the CCTV image, as we are keen to speak to him as a potential witness and I would urge him to come forward.

“I would also like to anyone who uses the path regularly between Newport Bridge and Tees Barrage, such as anyone from a running or cycling club for example. I would ask those people, have you seen anyone in the area who matches the description of the male suspect? Did you use the path on the evening of the incident and did you see anything out of the ordinary or anyone behaving suspiciously? Do you have any other information which could assist this inquiry?"

Any witnesses or anyone who knows the identity of the person in the CCTV image, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 068313.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.