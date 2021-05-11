Police find 1,200 cannabis plants in former church in Bishop Auckland

Durham Constabulary took to social media to speak of their surprise after finding cannabis plants in a former church.

Holy smoke - now that's a hiding place with a difference! Durham Police on Facebook

Officers raided the former St Peter's church, in Bishop Auckland, on May 9 following a tip off.

1,200 1,200 cannabis plants were found inside

Officers say men were in the process of moving the plants out.

Four men have been arrested.

Inspector Peter Lonsdale said: "We will always do everything we can to disrupt the chain of illegal drugs and that's exactly what we did.

"I would encourage anyone with any further information to call us on 101."