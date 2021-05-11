Tribunal hears claims of sexual assault and harassment against ex Hartlepool MP

An employment tribunal has heard claims of sexual assault and harassment against former Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

Mike Hill - who became Labour's member for parliament for Hartlepool in June 2017 - resigned in March this year, triggering the high-profile by-election that took place last week.

The tribunal, which started on Monday, May 10, is taking place via videolink due to the pandemic.

It relates to claims made by a woman, referred to as Ms A to protect her anonymity, who worked at Westminster.

In her witness statement, she alleges that Mr Hill sexually harassed her over a prolonged period of time, and sexually assaulted her on two occasions.

She also claims that he victimised her as a result of her rejecting his advances.

The statement goes on to say that what she experienced continues to have a profound psychological impact on her.

Mr Hill denies the allegations against him.

The tribunal is due to continue until next week.