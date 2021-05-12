Darlington family raises awareness of rare cancer after losing daughter

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A Darlington family is raising awareness, of a rare, but one of the most deadly childhood cancers after losing their 8-year-old daughter, to try and avoid other families from going through the same heartache.

Amelia was diagnosed with neuroblastoma last year. Credit: Family photo

She was always so happy, she was very very cheeky, she always had you running around doing stuff after her - she was just fantastic. Rhiannon Davies, Amelia's mum

After suffering from stomach pain and having difficulty going to the toilet last year, Amelia Davies' mum suspected she may have a food intolerance. An ultrasound uncovered a cancerous tumour that was roughly seven or eight centimetres.

Further tests revealed the cancer had spread to her bone marrow.

Credit: Family photo

Amelia died in January, just three months after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October. It is the same disease Bradley Lowery from Blackhall Colliery died from in 2017.

1 in 6 Neuroblastoma accounts for one in every six childhood cancer deaths

The symptoms of neuroblastoma are:

a swollen, painful tummy, sometimes with difficulty urinating

breathlessness and difficulty swallowing

a lump in the neck

blueish lumps in the skin and bruising, particularly around the eyes

weakness in the legs and an unsteady walk, with numbness in the lower body

constipation

fatigue, loss of energy, pale skin, loss of appetite and bone pain

a limp and general irritability

rarely, jerky eye and muscle movements

More than £8,000 has been raised in Amelia's name with some of the funds going to support vital research, some of which is based in Newcastle, through Neuroblastoma UK.

Experts from the charity say early detection is key to survival.

There are so many other little symptoms that are sometimes masked and don't come through that by the time the child does present and they're diagnosed, it can be that they've already developed the spread of the disease. Some of the work we're doing is to look at how we diagnose and find earlier ways of diagnosing or improve techniques so we can get earlier treatment and better outcomes. Alastair Whitington, Neuroblastoma UK

Rallying behind the cause is the Bekker family, whose daughter was in the same year group as Amelia at school. In March they completed a gruelling challenge - walking or running four miles every four hours for two days.

The Bekker family have been fundraising in Amelia's memory. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

My little one was poorly a year and a half back with the same symptoms so as soon a as her story came out we had to do it for a good cause. We sat our Alexis down and I don't think she understood what it meant. We're doing this because Amelia can't run anymore and that keeps her motivated. Jeanine Bekker

Polam Hall School, where Amelia was a student, is creating a garden, with a "buddy bench". It is a place where children can go to sit and remember her.

Credit: Family photo

