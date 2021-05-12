The parents of six-year-old Bradley from Blackhall Colliery who captured the hearts of the nation when he suffered with neuroblastoma, have announced they are expecting a baby.Gemma and Carl Lowery, the parents of Bradley who died in July 2017, have revealed that they are expecting their third child.In a social media post, Bradley’s mum Gemma revealed that they began trying for another child in January this year while paying tribute to Bradley.

On the Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page, Gemma added, “Now this decision didn’t come lightly, Carl and I have so much love to give, so after lots of conversations, I have some news to tell you...“Baby Lowery number 3 on its way, we decided to start trying in January for a baby and it didn’t take long to see them two lines on the pregnancy stick.“Bradley is going to be the best guardian angel to his little brother or sister."Myself, Carl and Kieran are absolutely over the moon and very excited for November to meet our prince or princess.”

Bradley's Legacy

Six-year-old Bradley Lowery died on July 7, 2017. His cheeky smile and never-ending cheerfulness were an inspiration to so many, with his spirit continuing to support families today.Bradley – a keen football fan – formed a close friendship with then-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe. The two met when Bradley acted as mascot at the Stadium of Light for his beloved Black Cats.

Bradley Lowery with his "best friend" Jermain Defoe

In the wake of Bradley’s death, the family channelled their grief into the creation of a charity in his name.Since then, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has supported poorly children who face a range of challenges in fundraising for treatment and equipment, developed a holiday home in Scarborough so families can make precious memories, and launched a support line for the parents of children with cancer – raising more than £3million in the process.The charity’s work was inspired by Bradley’s own kindness and determination to support the other youngsters he met during his own time in hospital.Last month, the charity held an online talent contest in an effort to showcase some of the talents held by youngsters across the North East while raising money for the foundation.