Pop band Little Mix have made it into the history books by becoming the first all-female band to win the Brit Award for 'Best British Group'.

Two of the band-members, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, were flying the flag for the North East.

The South Shields musicians, along with their bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock picked up the gong at the ceremony in London.

In their acceptance speech, the band highlighted the challenges female artists face in the industry.

The pop-band also thanked their former member Jesy Nelson, who left the band in 2020, saying “recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health”.

It is not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We've seen white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity. We're proud of how we've stuck together, stood our ground and surrounded ourselves with strong women and we're now using our voices more than ever. Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Little Mix

28-year-old Jade Thirwall from South Shields then took over from her bandmate to share her disbelief that the award for 'Best British Group' had not previously been won by an all-female group.

She went on to dedicate the historic win to a number of female-bands from recent pop-culture, including Girls Aloud, the band fellow North East musician Cheryl was a member of.

The fact that a girl band has never won this award speaks volumes. So this award isn't just for us, it's for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud. All of the incredible, incredible, female bands, this one is for you. Jade Thirlwall, Litlte Mix

4,000 Frontline covid workers made up the audience

The Brit Awards featured an audience of 4,000 people and took place as part of the Government's live events pilot scheme.

Some 2,500 tickets were gifted to key workers from the Greater London area, many of whom wore blue.

It's been a rather busy week for Little Mix. Perrie Edwards from South Shields announced that she is expecting her first child.

The singer shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram and a second image with her partner footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Edwards, 27, wrote on Instagram: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

The new arrival news comes less than a week after band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she was expecting a baby with footballer fiancé Andre Gray.