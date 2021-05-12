North Yorkshire campaign urges everyone to work together to unlock summer

North Yorkshire residents are being encouraged to keep up their good work following COVID-19 restrictions so that everyone can enjoy the freedoms of summer.

With restrictions easing again on Monday, May 17, the County Council has launched its Unlock Summer campaign which is aimed at encouraging people to carry on sticking to the rules to unlock the benefits of each next step in the Government’s road map.

From Monday, changes will include pubs, bars, cafés and restaurants being able to serve customers indoors. Venues such as cinemas and play areas will be able to open, as will hotels, hostels and B&Bs. Up to six people or two households will be able to meet indoors. Restrictions on meeting outdoors will be lifted, although gatherings of more than 30 people will remain illegal.

As we continue to move along the road map, getting vaccinated is an essential part of this. Please do take up your opportunity to be vaccinated when it is your turn, and please do get both doses. “Continue to be considerate and do the right thing by looking after yourself and by practising hands, face, space and letting in fresh air. Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health

Businesses are backing the Unlock Summer campaign.

Karen Mortimer is co-owner of Sandside Café in Sandsend, which has welcomed customers outdoors since the previous easing of restrictions on 12 April.

She said: “People have been ready to come out, they want to come out, they are ready to socialise. They want to chat with us and we are keen to see them.

“We are looking forward to giving particularly some of our older customers the opportunity to come indoors. I think when people can be indoors more will want to come.

“We would ask customers to be patient, to follow the guidelines and to understand that our staff are only doing what is best for customers and for the business.”