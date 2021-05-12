Northumberland shop worker joins calls for clampdown on shop staff abuse

A shop worker from Northumberland is among those leading the calls for a clampdown on abuse and violence.

Jo Crumplin's car was spray-painted by a customer after an altercation.

It comes as a new report today claims every day the nation's three million shopworkers face violence, abuse and anti-social behaviour as they go about their day serving communities.

The report "Breaking the Cycle: Gaining the views of criminal justice practitioners and retail offenders on effective sentencing" says that in the first quarter of 2021, Co-op has seen almost 400 incidents where weapons have been used against shopworkers, with more than half (56%) involving either sharp implements, such as a syringe, knife or bottle.

76% increase in recorded anti-social behaviour and abuse last year compared to 2019

In the latest Crime Survey* (2021) issued by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS), the trade body reported that almost nine in ten (89%) of those working in local shops had experienced some kind of abuse. Its report estimated some 40,000 incidents of violence in the sector last year, with 65% of respondents having seen Covid related threats to staff.

The report claims that despite unanimity across retailers, unions, and industry bodies that legislation is needed to protect the three million people that work in the retail sector, the Government has so far rejected the calls, stating that 'it remains unpersuaded of the need for a specific offence.'

However, the Government told ITV News Tyne Tees:

It is completely unacceptable to threaten or assault retail staff, not least when they are working so hard to keep vital services running. The Sentencing Council has set out guidelines that mean courts should be increasing sentences for assaults committed against those providing a service to the public, including shop workers. Government spokesperson

A Government spokesperson added: “Last month the Minister for Crime and Policing launched the #Shopkind campaign in collaboration with retailers to ask customers to shop with kindness, alongside resources to improve the reporting of these crimes and offer support for victims.”

