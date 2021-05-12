A coach driver from Ashington in Northumberland who died following a coach crash in the French Alps in 2013 has been honoured for his bravery.

Maurice Wrightson has been given the Queens Commendation for Bravery (posthumous) for saving the lives of others when the brakes on the coach he was driving failed on the 16th of April in 2013.

He was the driver of a coach that was bringing 51 British passengers home to the UK from France, when he realised the breaks were no longer responding as they approached a hairpin bend.

Behind the wheel, Maurice Wrightson made a decision to crash the coach into rocks on the other side of the bend rather then risk failing to take the hairpin bend and the vehicle tipping into a steep ravine.

It was a decision that saved the lives of the passengers on board, but cost him his life - the coach burst into flames on impact.

29 of the passengers on board suffered serious injuries, but he was hailed a hero for his actions - which prevented many more from suffering further harm.

I was/still am immensely proud to call him a friend and a colleague and 8 year later still miss him as do a lot of drivers and indeed the young people whose lives he saved that day. Malcolm West, friend

You can read about Mr Wrightson's award here on the official Civilian Gallantry website.