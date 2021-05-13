Scarlett Moffatt has recalled how Caroline Flack offered her support when she faced criticism online following an appearance on Love Island: Aftersun.

The TV personality, who won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, has recently spoken candidly about how she has been targeted by social media trolls and turned to the Samaritans at her lowest point.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the 30-year-old from County Durham told of how she wore a dress with a low neckline during filming for the ITV spin-off, in which celebrity fans discuss the events of the reality dating series.

After her appearance - which took place in Palma Nova, Mallorca - Scarlett faced a wave of negative messages on Twitter and was scared to take her flight back to the UK.

However, former Love Island host Caroline Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020, told her to ignore the comments.

After the show, I found out people were saying I should go and die, that they'd had to turn the TV off because I upset them so much because I was ugly. There were thousands of comments. It was just horrific, I didn't want to leave the house. Scarlett Moffatt

She added: "I was in Palma Nova where it was filmed and I didn't want to get on the flight back home. I remember feeling so embarrassed and going to the trailer after we finished filming and Twitter just exploded. All these nasty comments and articles."

The former Gogglebox star praised Caroline for her support: "I remember being with Caroline and just crying and her saying, 'Just ignore them'. It was awful."

Scarlett recently announced she has become an ambassador for the charity Samaritans, which supports people struggling with their mental health.

Anyone finding it hard to cope can call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 (UK and Ireland), email jo@samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans website.