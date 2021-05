Police are investigating the death of a Newcastle care home resident.

The 82-year-old woman died at Kenton Hall care home on March 11th.

An inspection by the Care Quality Commision had taken place the day before the death and found that the facility was safe but did require overall improvement.

A statement from the owners of the care home, Solehawk, said:

In the days following the sad death of a resident in March 2021 the team at the care home discovered, though our normal checks, that our own internal procedures had not been followed on one occasion. The appropriate authorities were quickly informed, and we suspended a member of staff. We are confident that this is an isolated incident.