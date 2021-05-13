play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Don Bar stood proud in Stockton for many years, a haven for war veterans offering support and a place to socialise.

Now named The Last Post Memorial Bar and located in Thornaby it is set to reopen next week. Bar owner Julie Cooper has made sure it has not lost any of its charm and much-loved memorabilia collection.

I’ve seen some of them at their lowest at the moment they’re in crisis, a dark place, and I say to them just look around you’ve got to live for these people. These people lost their lives tragically taken from them. You now have to live your life for them as full as you can. Julie Cooper, bar owner

It may be a new home but Julie is determined to continue to support ex-service personnel who struggle to adjust to civilian life.

If you are experiencing difficulties with your mental health you are not alone. Here are some local organisations that can help.