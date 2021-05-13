The Prime Minister visited Cleves Cross Primary School in Ferryhill in County Durham today, to announce funding to improve education for girls in developing countries.

A new £55 million programme will 'drive crucial research into education reforms, turbocharging efforts to get girls into school and learning.'

The What Works Hub for Global Education will advise governments across Africa and Asia on the most impactful and cost-effective ways to reform school systems and support female enrolment.

Our reporter Gregg Easteal questions the Prime Minister on calls he is not doing enough to fund girls education in the U.K.

Improving girls’ access to education is a key part of the UK’s G7 Presidency and is at the heart of global efforts to build back better from the pandemic. Investing in education helps lift communities out of poverty and protects girls from early marriage and forced labour.

Supporting girls to get 12 years of quality education is one of the smartest investments we can make as the world recovers from Covid-19. Otherwise we risk creating a lost pandemic generation. Across the world there is a vast untapped resource – girls whose education has been cut short or denied altogether, who could be leading efforts to pull their communities out of poverty.

I’m going to be working throughout the UK’s G7 presidency to ensure leaders invest in those girls and boost children’s life chances around the world. Today’s visit comes ahead of the joint UK-Kenya Global Education Summit in London in July, which aims to raise $5 billion over the next five years for the vital work of GPE. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The Foreign Secretary will also launch a 'Girls’ Education Action Plan' which sets out the steps needed to help meet the UK’s targets to get 40 million more girls into school and 20 million more girls reading by the age of 10 by 2026.