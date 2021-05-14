Amazon confirm 1,300 jobs will be created at new Gatehead site

Online giant Amazon has announced that it will open a new delivery station in Gateshead, creating new jobs in the area.

The warehouse building, located in the Follingsby Park area near Leam Lane, is expected to be fully operational this summer and will serve customers based in the Gateshead and Tyneside area.

It follows the creation of thousands of jobs at a similar plant in Durham.

Amazon is to create more than 10,000 jobs across the UK, a move that will take the company's total UK workforce to more than 55,000 by the end of year.

The online giant also announced it will invest £10 million over three years to train up to 5,000 employees in new skills.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng visited the area this morning, he said: “Amazon’s announcement is fantastic news and a huge vote of confidence in the British economy, helping us deliver on our commitment to level up across the UK with a whopping 10,000 new permanent jobs."

Amazon’s UK country manager John Boumphrey said: “We’re creating thousands of good jobs across the UK from a diverse range of roles with excellent pay and benefits.

“We’re also delighted to be working with the British Chambers of Commerce on a pioneering approach to our Career Choice programme to provide the training, and skilled workers, needed to boost local economies right across the country."