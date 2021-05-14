Armed police in Middlesbrough after fight involving weapons breaks out near a primary school
Armed police are in Middlesbrough after a fight broke out near a primary school.
Officers were called to Westerdale road at around 8:40AM after reports of men brawling with weapons, which police described as 'sharp objects'.
The brawl spilled in to the playground of Berwick Hills Primary school, prompting staff to put the primary under lockdown for safety.
Police have arrested four men, who have now been taken in to custody.
Confirming the incident on social media Cleveland Police are reassuring parents that the school is in no way involved in the incident:
Berwick Hills Primary School also posted on their Facebook page to put minds at ease that their students were all safe and accounted for.
The same message was texted out to parents.
A member of the public who helped police to detain those who were carrying weapons suffered minor injuries.
These people were nearby when the incident occurred.
Cleveland Police are urging witnesses to upload any footage they may have taken of the incident, which could help with investigations.