Armed police are in Middlesbrough after a fight broke out near a primary school.

Officers were called to Westerdale road at around 8:40AM after reports of men brawling with weapons, which police described as 'sharp objects'.

The brawl spilled in to the playground of Berwick Hills Primary school, prompting staff to put the primary under lockdown for safety.

Police have arrested four men, who have now been taken in to custody.

Confirming the incident on social media Cleveland Police are reassuring parents that the school is in no way involved in the incident:

Officers can assure parents that the incident is not linked to the school and officers will remain in the area for some time to provide a high-visibility presence and reassurance to members of the public. Cleveland Police

Berwick Hills Primary School also posted on their Facebook page to put minds at ease that their students were all safe and accounted for.

The same message was texted out to parents.

As soon as we became of aware of an incident in the vicinity of the school, our emergency response measures ensured the site was secured immediately. I’d like to reassure parents and the wider community that at no point were any pupils at risk, and that staff acted with the utmost professionalism. I’m also grateful to Cleveland Police for a swift response in bringing the incident to a close. Tessa Smith, Headteacher, Berwick Hills Primary School

A member of the public who helped police to detain those who were carrying weapons suffered minor injuries.

These people were nearby when the incident occurred.

Cleveland Police are urging witnesses to upload any footage they may have taken of the incident, which could help with investigations.