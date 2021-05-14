Eight of the region's beaches awarded 'Blue Flag' status

Eight of our regions beaches have been awarded 'Blue Flag status' - given to areas that have the highest environmental standards, and that are clean, safe and have good quality bathing water.

A couple walk alongside colourful beach huts on Whitby beach in Yorkshire. Credit: PA

The beaches awarded are:

Tynemouth Longsands

King Edwards Bay, Tynemouth

Whitley Bay

Roker

Seaburn

Saltburn by the Sea

Whitby

Scarborough North Bay

This year, England has 76 Blue Flag certified beaches - more than Brazil, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Israel, Malta, Mexico or South Africa.

This year, more than ever, we are going to be relying on our country’s beautiful beaches to escape for a much-needed break after all the stresses and strains of the past year. Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Chief Executive, Keep Britain Tidy

“Last year, due to the pandemic, we did not have the opportunity to celebrate all the great award-winning beaches around the coast so this year we are delighted to have even more winners than we did in 2019, thanks to the incredible work of the teams around the country that make our beaches clean and safe for us all to enjoy.

Credit: PA Images

Scarborough

“From environmental education for the local community and ensuring responsible beach use, to cleaning regimes and an increasing number of recycling facilities, it is a full-time commitment to create beaches worthy of these awards."

Credit: PA

Saltburn by the Sea