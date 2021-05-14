Eight of the region's beaches awarded 'Blue Flag' status
Eight of our regions beaches have been awarded 'Blue Flag status' - given to areas that have the highest environmental standards, and that are clean, safe and have good quality bathing water.
The beaches awarded are:
Tynemouth Longsands
King Edwards Bay, Tynemouth
Whitley Bay
Roker
Seaburn
Saltburn by the Sea
Whitby
Scarborough North Bay
This year, England has 76 Blue Flag certified beaches - more than Brazil, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Israel, Malta, Mexico or South Africa.
“Last year, due to the pandemic, we did not have the opportunity to celebrate all the great award-winning beaches around the coast so this year we are delighted to have even more winners than we did in 2019, thanks to the incredible work of the teams around the country that make our beaches clean and safe for us all to enjoy.
Scarborough
“From environmental education for the local community and ensuring responsible beach use, to cleaning regimes and an increasing number of recycling facilities, it is a full-time commitment to create beaches worthy of these awards."
Saltburn by the Sea