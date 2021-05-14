A cat which was found dumped in a toy box outside a Hartlepool dance studio has been named Billy Elliot by the RSPCA - who have now launched an investigation to find his owner.The black and white male cat was found at 9am on Saturday (May 8) outside Stranton Garage in Waldon Street by parents and staff from the neighbouring dance studio. He was soaking wet and crying loudly when he was discovered.

The toy box the cat was found in Credit: RSPCA

They took him to the vets to be scanned for a microchip however he didn’t have one and so a parent took him home to keep him safe and alerted the RSPCA.

Animal rescuer, inspector Clare Wilson was sent to collect the cat, who she named Billy Elliot because he was found outside a dance studio in the North East and it reminded her of the hit musical.

Billy appeared to be in good health, of normal body weight and had been neutered so he must have been looked after until this point. It appears whoever owned him decided they didn’t want him anymore so put him in a toy box which was dumped in the street. He was found on Saturday AM so I suspect he was dumped sometime overnight on Friday, he was crying and soaking wet and obviously very frightened. Clare Wilson, Animal Rescuer, RSPCA

Clare is now appealing for the public to help trace the person responsible for abandoning Billy.

She said: “I am hoping someone may recognise the cat or the toy box and know who he belongs to.

“It is lucky that he was found by kind people before anything happened to him. It has been very cold and wet in the last few days and he was very distressed.

“I want to remind people that there are many charities that are willing to help people who have fallen on hard times and can’t look after their animals anymore and I would always urge people to call for help rather than abandoning an animal in this way. An owner has a responsibility to keep their animals safe from harm.”

Where the cat was found Credit: RSPCA

Billy is now in the care of RSPCA Great Ayton where he will be looked after until he is ready to be rehomed.

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018