Cleveland Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following a fight involving weapons near a primary school in Middlesbrough.

Armed officers were sent to Berwick Hills Primary School yesterday morning. The school had to be placed in lockdown.

Detectives now want anyone who has not already contacted them to get in touch. They have also urged anyone with footage of the events to upload it here.

A spokesperson for the force said:

Several arrests were made in connection with the incident - which is believed to be linked to an earlier alleged aggravated burglary. Three men were released with no further police action and the rest remain in custody undergoing questioning. Cleveland Police

They added:

This is an on-going investigation and we would ask people not to speculate on social media as this could affect any future legal process. We appreciate your co-operation and understanding. Cleveland Police

Officers can be contacted by calling 101 quoting ref 76933. Alternatively, people can give information to Cirimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555111 or through the organisation's website.