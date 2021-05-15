Fresh appeal for witnesses after fight involving weapons near Middlesbrough primary school
Cleveland Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following a fight involving weapons near a primary school in Middlesbrough.
Armed officers were sent to Berwick Hills Primary School yesterday morning. The school had to be placed in lockdown.
Detectives now want anyone who has not already contacted them to get in touch. They have also urged anyone with footage of the events to upload it here.
Officers can be contacted by calling 101 quoting ref 76933. Alternatively, people can give information to Cirimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555111 or through the organisation's website.