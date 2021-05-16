Cleveland Police concerned about missing teenage girls from Stockton

Cleveland Police are searching for two missing teenage girls from Stockton who have not been seen since yesterday evening

Both 14-year-old Ruby Cuskern and 15-year-old Megan Hardwick were last seen on a field in the Eastbourne area of the town at around 6.15pm last night.

They have not returned home or made contact with family since.

Officers have had numerous calls reporting sightings but none has been able to be verified.

They have taken to social media to urge the two girls to get in touch.

The force has asked anyone who may have seen them to get in touch as soon as possible. It was also thought they could be traveling around by bus or public transport.

Officers have also asked parents and carers of those who know Ruby and Megan to speak to their children and ask if they’ve seen them or know where they are.

Ruby has been described as white with fake tan, 5ft tall with long brown hair and she wears brown framed glasses. She was last seen wearing a cream body warmer with black leather trousers.

Megan is also white and 5’4” tall with long, straight, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue and cream striped jumper, black leather look trousers and knee-high boots.

Police have urged the girls to get in touch to confirm they’re safe and well.

Anyone else with information to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101.