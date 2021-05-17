MAN V FAT: The North East football team helping men lose weight

Report by Amy Lea

A men's football team say they are aiming to help more men post lockdown - both physically and mentally, through playing the 'beautiful game'.

MAN V FAT (as they call themselves!) in Newcastle are one of three six a side football leagues for men who are obese or overweight - and are trying to lose the pounds and get healthy.

So far those taking part across Newcastle, North Tyneside and Sunderland have lost over 157 stone between them in the past year.

There are MAN V FAT teams right across the UK.

It's more a community rather than just sort of a football game I would say it's not about who can score more goals necessarily 'cos actually you can score a lot more off the pitch losing the weight than what you can on the pitch. Joe Jensen, lost 9 stone through Man V Fat football

Joe Jensen has lost 9 stone since joining Man v Fat football team Credit: Personal Photo/Man V Fat

Games are starting up again as COVID restrictions have eased, allowing organised football once again.

Members get weighed and play short games in teams, and also receive healthy meal and lifestyle tips.