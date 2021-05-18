Video report by Julie Harrison

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, there are worries about the knock-on effect that missing out on vital social interaction could have on the long term development of children.

The latest relaxation of rules means that indoor soft play centres can reopen, along with pubs, bars and restaurants being able to welcome customers back indoors.

Fun Shack in Stockton is among those that have opened after more than a year of forced closure.

One family taking advantage of the centre is Laura Marshall and her two children, Zane and Xaneder. Laura works as a nurse and says lockdown has been particularly tough on her youngest son.

Laura said: "From three months old right until the end of 2020 in terms of socialisation, facial expressions, utilising nurseries, first time apart from his brother, he's not had that socialisation. So it's been quite difficult for him."

Experts say that social play helps children with communication, cooperation and negotiation skills.

Professor Dorothy Newbury-Birch, at Teesside University, said: "The most important thing is getting them used to socialisation. They've missed being with other people. "

Ellie Smart says she and her daughter have struggled with the impact of isolation during lockdown.

Ellie said: "She stares at the kids and says 'I didn't know there was more of me'."

She doesn't know how to play properly. She'll be able to see how other kids share, and what they're doing so she will copy. Earlier on she wasn't sure how to go down the slide but then she followed them. Ellie Smart, mother

Many of the parents at the centre seemed relieved to see their kids enjoying both physical and mental stimulation.

Louis Freeman is the centre manager. He said: "Getting to see the families interact, that social development letting kids be kids, really impacts on mental health."

Despite the concerns of their parents the children seemed happy to be back doing what they do best - playing.