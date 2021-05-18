Children are back at soft play centres - but is it too late for their development?
Video report by Julie Harrison
As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, there are worries about the knock-on effect that missing out on vital social interaction could have on the long term development of children.
The latest relaxation of rules means that indoor soft play centres can reopen, along with pubs, bars and restaurants being able to welcome customers back indoors.
Fun Shack in Stockton is among those that have opened after more than a year of forced closure.
One family taking advantage of the centre is Laura Marshall and her two children, Zane and Xaneder. Laura works as a nurse and says lockdown has been particularly tough on her youngest son.
Laura said: "From three months old right until the end of 2020 in terms of socialisation, facial expressions, utilising nurseries, first time apart from his brother, he's not had that socialisation. So it's been quite difficult for him."
Experts say that social play helps children with communication, cooperation and negotiation skills.
Professor Dorothy Newbury-Birch, at Teesside University, said: "The most important thing is getting them used to socialisation. They've missed being with other people. "
Ellie Smart says she and her daughter have struggled with the impact of isolation during lockdown.
Ellie said: "She stares at the kids and says 'I didn't know there was more of me'."
Many of the parents at the centre seemed relieved to see their kids enjoying both physical and mental stimulation.
Louis Freeman is the centre manager. He said: "Getting to see the families interact, that social development letting kids be kids, really impacts on mental health."
Despite the concerns of their parents the children seemed happy to be back doing what they do best - playing.