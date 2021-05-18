From June travellers on Teesside can jet to Portugal.

Budget airline Ryanair has announced it is launching a twice-weekly service to Faro from Teesside International Airport - after recording strong sales to other holiday destinations.

The flights to the capital of the country’s popular Algarve region, will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 16 June.

The new route comes after the government announced that the country was on the UK's 'green list' for international travel.

'Green list' status means holidaymakers visiting that country will not have to quarantine back on arrival to England.

However safety measures are still in place to make foreign travel as covid-secure as possible.

Passenger will need to;

Fill in a passenger locator form

Present a negative covid test result before travel

Take another covid test two days after arrival.

Portuguese authorities are also now allowing visitors from the UK into the country, meaning there are no barriers to people from Teesside, North Yorkshire and the wider North-East using their local airport for a great summer getaway.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen

Welcoming the news, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This is fantastic news, and yet another vote of confidence in our airport. Of course, it has only been made possible because of the tremendous take-up of Ryanair’s flights to Alicante and Palma by local people.

“Passengers are showing they are backing our airport and Ryanair is paying back their commitment in spades. Even before the first flight has taken off, Ryanair has listened to what people have been crying out for and doubled its routes to give them a much-needed break.

We’ve been working hard over the past few months to transform our terminal, get it fit for the 21st century and make it easier and smoother than ever to pass through. We can’t wait to welcome people back through our doors for these great summer breaks – and our growing slate of other domestic and international flights. Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor

Faro isn't the only holiday destination now on offer to passengers on Teesside.

Last month Ryanair expanded its services from Teesside International Airport with flights to Corfu. The weekly flight to the Greek Island will start in July 2021.

The new Ryanair route builds on the 7-year commitment from the airline to operate flights to Alicante and Majorca from Teesside.

Commenting on the new flights to Faro, Ryanair’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are very pleased to announce a new route from Teesside to Faro on the back of the UK’s green list announcement. Teesside customers will now have the choice of four popular destinations this summer, with flights to Alicante, Faro and Palma de Mallorca from June, and Corfu from July.

Teesside Airport continues to deliver efficient operations and competitive airport charges, allowing for long-term traffic growth and new routes. Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s Commercial Director

Portugal joins Alicante, Palma and Corfu on its schedule of much-loved holiday destinations meaning there will now be seven Ryanair services departing every week from Teesside.