Widespread praise for Newcastle employer after rebuilding desk to accommodate wheelchair user in her new job
A Newcastle employer has been widely praised online after rebuilding a reception desk to accommodate a wheelchair user in her new job.
Emily Morison explained on Twitter that before starting her new role at Tumble Gymnastics, the company replaced the old desk with one at a better height for her.
Emily's tweet has been viewed millions of times and the actions of her boss have been widely praised.
Emily said: "that's what disabled people deserve".
She added that she had received a lot of questions asking if she would have liked to have been involved in the process.
Emily said her boss Craig Heap rang her and said: “I wanted it to be a surprise - I’m rebuilding the reception desk but I need you to come in to choose the height.”
She said simply: "It couldn’t have been better!"