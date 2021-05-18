A Newcastle employer has been widely praised online after rebuilding a reception desk to accommodate a wheelchair user in her new job.

Emily Morison explained on Twitter that before starting her new role at Tumble Gymnastics, the company replaced the old desk with one at a better height for her.

Emily's tweet has been viewed millions of times and the actions of her boss have been widely praised.

Emily said: "that's what disabled people deserve".

She added that she had received a lot of questions asking if she would have liked to have been involved in the process.

Emily said her boss Craig Heap rang her and said: “I wanted it to be a surprise - I’m rebuilding the reception desk but I need you to come in to choose the height.”

She said simply: "It couldn’t have been better!"