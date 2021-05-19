Police are appealing for information after a collision between a blue Land Rover and a pedestrian in Gosforth on Wednesday 19 May.

At around 8:30am officers received a report of collision on Great North Road, Gosforth near Regent Centre Metro involving a Land Rover and a pedestrian.

A 10-year-old boy was crossing the road near Gosforth Central Middle School when he was struck by the Land Rover.

The driver of the Land Rover immediately stopped at the scene.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the boy was taken to hospital with a serious life changing leg injury.

The road was closed in both directions at the time but has since reopened.

Anyone who was in the area and the time and witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage is asked to contact police online via the Northumbria Police website or contact 101 quoting 190 of 19/05/21.