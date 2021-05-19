125 more Government jobs coming to Darlington by 2025

The Government has announced more jobs for Darlington as it moves focus outside of London. 125 jobs will be created as the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) aims to shift 30% of its workforce outside of the capital by 2025.

As part of these plans, I’m pleased to announce the Business Department is bringing 125 civil service jobs to the town, so we can take advantage of the fantastic local workforce, and ensure the needs of business across the North East are better represented in central government. Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary

Kwarteng adds, “The government’s new economic campus in Darlington demonstrates our commitment to levelling up all regions, ensuring job opportunities and investment are spread across the whole United Kingdom, not just in London."BEIS will also be joining up with the Treasury and other government departments at the new Economic Campus in Darlington, which was announced by HM Treasury earlier this year.

Other areas benefitting from the BEIS relocation include Salford, Birmingham, and Cardiff with expanded to new locations in Belfast and Edinburgh, and plans to build a presence in Preston in the longer term. These plans will mean a total of 1,350 Department roles outside of London by 2025, an increase of 865 from today.