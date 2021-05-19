£42million boost set for four North East high streets

Middlesbrough high street Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

As high streets across the nation reopen from the lockdown restrictions, four areas across the North East are set to receive a funding boost through the Future High Streets Fund.

Loftus, Middlesbrough, South Shields and Stockton-on-Tees are the most recent additions to the list of 72 areas across the UK to be granted Future High Streets funding.

  • Loftus - £5,833,526

  • Middlesbrough town centre - £14,170,352

  • Stockton-on-Tees - £16,543,812

  • South Shields - £5,959,187 

From improving transport and access into town centres to converting retail units into new homes, these plans hope to deliver long-term impacts that drive growth, raise living standards and ultimately help level up the regions.

The Government has highlighted "the forward-thinking and innovative proposals" the council's have developed, including:

  • Stockton-on-Tees will see the development of a land bridge over Riverside Road to provide a transition between the High Street and River Tees, as well as a new urban park designed to increase cultural and community space and drive new and additional footfall to the town centre.

  • Loftus will receive the money to develop a new skills and workspace hub, deliver a new library and museum, enhance green space and connectivity, and unlock a key residential site.

Loftus, South Shields, Stockton and Middlesbrough now join three other North East high streets that had £55.98m funding confirmed between them on Boxing Day 2020:

  • Blyth town centre - £11,121,059

  • Bishop Auckland - £19,856,853

  • Sunderland city centre - £25,000,000