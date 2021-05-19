£42million boost set for four North East high streets

As high streets across the nation reopen from the lockdown restrictions, four areas across the North East are set to receive a funding boost through the Future High Streets Fund.

Loftus, Middlesbrough, South Shields and Stockton-on-Tees are the most recent additions to the list of 72 areas across the UK to be granted Future High Streets funding.

Loftus - £5,833,526

Middlesbrough town centre - £14,170,352

Stockton-on-Tees - £16,543,812

South Shields - £5,959,187

From improving transport and access into town centres to converting retail units into new homes, these plans hope to deliver long-term impacts that drive growth, raise living standards and ultimately help level up the regions.

The Government has highlighted "the forward-thinking and innovative proposals" the council's have developed, including:

Stockton-on-Tees will see the development of a land bridge over Riverside Road to provide a transition between the High Street and River Tees, as well as a new urban park designed to increase cultural and community space and drive new and additional footfall to the town centre.

Loftus will receive the money to develop a new skills and workspace hub, deliver a new library and museum, enhance green space and connectivity, and unlock a key residential site.

Over £98m from the Future High Streets Fund will help transform areas in the North East, from enhancing green spaces and developing a workspace hub and museum in Loftus, to creating new leisure and retail amenities in Stockton. This investment will revive towns and cities across the North East, bringing new jobs and first-class public services to the area. Luke Hall, Local Growth Minister

Loftus, South Shields, Stockton and Middlesbrough now join three other North East high streets that had £55.98m funding confirmed between them on Boxing Day 2020: