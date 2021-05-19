Emotional eating: almost half of us have gained weight during the pandemic

Report by Katie Cole

Has the pandemic made you drink or eat more?

A study by Kings College London has found almost 48% have put on weight and 30% of us drunk more alcohol than we normally would.

ITV Tyne Tees has been getting some tips and advice on getting your health and fitness back on track.

Shamshad Shah is a dietician and wellbeing coach from Newcastle and has her own show on community radio station Spice FM.

Shamshad Shah presenting on Spice FM Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"If you have put weight on that is absolutely fine but by worrying about it you are going to push up that anxiety and that anxiety leads to stress. Your reaction to stress is to go for those comfort foods because you want that dopamine release.

You need to start with your emotions. For so many people emotions drive their thought, their beliefs and then their actions."

