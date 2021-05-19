Hundreds more renewable energy jobs are to be created on Teesside as the last phase for the world's largest offshore wind farm is announced.

GE Renewables says it hopes to create around 470 jobs to support delivery of Dogger Bank A, B and C. That is almost twice the number of roles which the company said last September it expected to create associated with turbine installation and servicing.

Some jobs will be based in Hartlepool with others operating out of the Port of Tyne.

The jobs will be involved in the construction, installation and servicing of wind turbines for Dogger Bank wind farm.

These new roles bring the total number of UK jobs that will be created to support the delivery and operation of Dogger Bank Wind Farm to almost 3,000 so far.

Recruitment has started for some of the early work roles.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of England.

When complete in 2026, each stage of the wind farm will be able to power six million UK homes each year.

That is around 5% of the UK’s electricity demand.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm and GE Renewable Energy announced they have finalised contracts for the supply of turbines and a five-year service and warranty agreement for the third stage of the project, known as 'Dogger Bank C'.

87 Units of the 14MW Haliade-X turbine confirmed for the 3rd and final phase of the wind farm

277 Haliade-X turbines, in total, confirmed for all three phases of the Dogger Bank windfarm

These contract awards, which are subject to Dogger Bank C reaching Financial Close in late 2021, mean GE Renewable Energy is now confirmed to supply a total of 277 units of its ground-breaking Haliade-X turbine to all three stages of the renewable energy project.

The A and B phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be the first to install GE’s Haliade-X 13 MW, following a record-breaking order for 190 turbines.

Turbine installation for Dogger Bank C is set to begin in 2025 ahead of completion of the overall project in 2026.

One spin of the Haliade-X can generate enough electricity to power a UK household for more than two days.

SSE Renewables is leading on the construction and delivery of all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm. Equinor will operate Dogger Bank Wind Farm on completion.

Steve Wilson, SSE Renewables Project Director for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said: “This is an exciting milestone and marks our continued progress towards financial close for the third phase of the wind farm, expected later this year."

We’re particularly proud that through our confirmation with GE of turbine contracts for the delivery of all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the project will be responsible for the creation of hundreds more green UK jobs, both during construction and through to servicing. Steve Wilson, SSE Renewables Project Director for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

"We now look forward to continuing our close collaboration with GE on this phase of the project and to demonstrating how the impressive Haliade-X technology can be installed safely, efficiently, and on a significant scale for the first time, during delivery of our world-class offshore wind project.”

What kind of job will be created?

GE Renewables says the estimate of 470 roles is made up of;

Around 300 skilled roles for installation and commissioning activities

Around 170 servicing roles under GE’s five-year Service and Warranty Agreements

The 300 construction roles will be based out of locations across the north-east of England and include the 120 construction jobs already announced at Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool.

GE’s 170 full-time turbine servicing jobs will be based out of the Port of Tyne.

These jobs include the 120 servicing roles previously confirmed by GE last September for phases A and B of Dogger Bank, plus an additional 50 new roles thanks to the five-year Service and Warranty Agreement for Dogger Bank C.

GE’s full-service agreements will begin as each phase of the wind farm is commissioned, beginning with Dogger Bank A in late 2023.

John Lavelle, President & CEO of GE Renewable Energy’s Offshore Wind Business said:“We are delighted to have passed yet another milestone in our collaboration with Dogger Bank with the finalisation of the supply and service contracts for Dogger Bank C. Bringing the Haliade-X 14 MW to the third phase of the project proves that GE has the technology and know-how to address the fast-paced changes in the offshore industry. With all contracts signed, we are now looking forward to the next phases of our collaboration with Dogger Bank. Together, we will make a big contribution to the ever-accelerating energy transition in the UK.”

The vice president for Dogger Bank at Equinor, said the project is a vote of confidence in the North East workforce to take on the highly skilled jobs:

This contract award represents much more than good progress on the project. It shows innovation, confirming Dogger Bank will be the first project to install the latest models of powerful turbines. It shows how Dogger Bank is creating highly skilled jobs in the North of England, across the construction and operation phases of the wind farm. Halfdan Brustad, The vice president for Dogger Bank at Equinor

"It shows continuation of a strong, collaborative relationship between us and our partners, SSE Renewables, and our supplier GE Renewable Energy. Dogger Bank is truly a world-leading project and we look forward to working with our partners and suppliers to deliver this project to the UK.”