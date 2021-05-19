Man in hospital following suspected stabbing in Sunderland

A man is in hospital following a suspected stabbing at a pub in Sunderland.

Police were called to a report of an alleged fight at the Wheatsheaf Hotel shortly after 10pm on Tuesday 18 May. A man in his 40s is in hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Three men, aged 37, 34 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson says, “At 10.15pm yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of a disturbance ongoing inside the Wheatsheaf Hotel in Sunderland.

“It was reported that a group of males were fighting inside the premises. Emergency services attended and found a man in his 40s with a suspected punctured lung consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a non-life threatening condition.

“An investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the disturbance and the identity of those involved. It is currently believed that all parties were known to each other.

“Three men – aged 37, 34 and 23 – have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log 1177 180521.