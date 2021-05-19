Police are appealing for information after an elderly couple was hospitalised following a suspected hit and run involving two cyclists.

Shortly after 7pm on Wednesday 12 May, the ambulance service alerted Northumbria Police officers to two pensioners who had suffered injuries while out walking in the Grange Park area of East Boldon.

It is thought the couple was out walking when two teenage cyclists came up from behind and collided with them – knocking them to the floor before riding off.

The man in his 80s was taken to hospital where he remains after suffering a broken rib and bruised kidney. A woman in her 70s received treatment for injuries to her hip and elbow but has since been discharged.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward and assist them in identifying those involved.

This was a serious incident that resulted in an elderly couple who were out walking together suffering various injuries. We are hoping to identify those involved and are now asking anybody with information to come forward. If it was you on the bike, please do the right thing and give us a call. PC Alexandra Rackstraw, Northumbria Police

The victims believe one of the bikers was wearing a grey hoodie with a salmon colour on the shoulder and had mousey blonde hair, while the other rider had dark hair. Police say the two males will have been travelling in the Boldon area between 7pm and 7:30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log 1010 120521.