GPs and staff 'at breaking point' because of abuse from patients

By Helen Ford, Health Correspondent

GPs and their staff say they're at 'breaking point' after an increase in abuse from patients. They say the issue has become worse in recent months, at a time when they are also dealing with a huge increase in workload as a result of the pandemic.Amanda Bargewell runs a busy medical centre close to Newcastle city centre with ten GPs and 27 other staff. She says that for some, the working day has become intolerable.She said: "It involves on a daily basis the reception staff being subjected to swearing to the level that they no longer report it to me.

We operate a zero tolerance policy to try and protect the staff from unacceptable behaviour. They don't perceive that as unacceptable behaviour any more. It's just what they deal with on a daily basis. Amanda Bargewell, GP practice manager

Staff say the abuse comes on the phone and online. Much of it stems from frustrations over the wait for appointments in the wake of the pandemic. Practices say they are dealing with a huge backlog of patients, while also helping to administer the COVID vaccine programme.Now, practices across Newcastle have come together, to urge patients to 'Be Kind'.

Dr Brigid Joughin, who practices in the west of the city, is among those supporting the campaign. She says bad behaviour towards surgery staff is prompting some to walk away.She said: "I think it's making their jobs incredibly difficult and it's sometimes impossible and people are leaving.

Admin staff are leaving because who wants to come into a job where every day you're beginning to be anxious knowing - what am I going to get on the phone today? Our practice managers are literally dealing with three or four complaints a day from people saying 'I want an appointment, I can't get one' and that is very demoralising. Dr Brigid Joughin

Amanda Bargewell describes morale as being 'at an all time low'. She told me: "We've given everything and there's nothing left".Practices are keen to stress that many patients behave considerately. They're calling on others to show the same respect, for the health and wellbeing of all.