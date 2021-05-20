What a night for Newcastle United.

10,000 fans were welcomed back to St James's Park after 15 long months of watching games from afar because of covid-19 restrictions.

After more than a year of patiently waiting, supporters were rewarded not only with a return to the ground, but also finishing the season on a high with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees after the match, fans spoke of a 'buzz' in the socially distanced crowd, with many saying it was 'great to be back'.

Of course the football club wasn't back at full capacity. Coronavirus safety measures mean only 10,000 supporters got to enjoy the action in person, but that didn't stop fans from making themselves heard.

We make enough noise with 10,00 away from home, so it was quite loud in the ground actually. NUFC Supporter

Among the fans to get a ticket was decorated North East Paralympian Stephen Miller. He tweeted a photo from inside St James' Park which simply read 'A Geordie, Nothing more, nothing.'

And Stephen wasn't the only one tweeting their excitement to be back at St James'.

Actor Charlie Hardwick also went along to the game.

Posting a selfie on social media, the Emmerdale and Sunday for Sammy star she said she was 'SO excited to be back home.'

The NUFC official account replied to say it was great to have her back.

One famous Geordie duo was a miss at St James' Park.

Ant and Dec posted their disappointment at not being able to go along but celebrated the Magpies' result with lyrics from the 'Blaydon Races' anthem.

It was midfielder Joe Willock who found the back of the net for the Magpies, clinching them a victory for the final home game of the season.

Willock is the first Newcastle player since striker Papiss Cisse to score in six successive top-flight appearances for the club, and his intervention against the Blades proved decisive.

He struck with a firm downward header four minutes into first-half stoppage time, providing the perfect finish to a move which included Allan Saint-Maximin's sublime pass and Jacob Murphy's inviting cross.

Reacting to Willock's goal, NUFC boss Steve Bruce said 'it was real quality'.