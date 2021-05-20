Sunderland Head Coach Lee Johnson insists that his side's promotion dreams are not over, although they were significantly damaged by a 2-0 defeat away at Lincoln City in the first leg of their League One playoff semi-final.

The Black Cats played in blue at Sincil Bank against the red of Lincoln, who had 3000 of their fans in attendance for the first time this season.

Sunderland's Max Power and Lincoln City goalscorer Brennan Johnson (left) battle for the ball Credit: PA

By the final whistle, the Sunderland faithful would have been left feeling a similar colour to their team.

After an exciting but goalless first half, the away side were denied by the woodwork twice in a minute just after the interval.

However, after goal from Tom Hopper, Brennan Johnson charged down a rushed clearance from goalkeeper Lee Burge to leave Lee Johnson's men with much work to do in the second leg on Saturday.

ITV News Tyne Tees Sports Correspondent Simon O'Rourke caught up with the Sunderland Head Coach after the match:

He said: "We created numerous chances, controlled the game and conceded a very sloppy goal.

We're two nil down at halftime and we know we can turn up and have goals in us. I'm probably most disappointed because I wanted the fans to come in on Saturday and be absolutely buzzing. But now we're going to need them to come in and be our extra man. Lee Johnson, Sunderland AFC Head Coach

Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter admitted that they need to play much better on Saturday to get back into the tie:

The Black Cats will at least have 10,000 fans at the Stadium of Light, Lee Johnson and his team will be hoping they can roar Sunderland on to Wembley.