Blog by ITV Tyne Tees reporter Katie Cole

Back on the netball courts with my team last week we all felt it: creaky knees, stiff backs and ready for a lie down by the time the session was over.

Even those that had tried to keep active noticed a difference from months spent at home.

Lockdown has taken a toll on our physical and mental health and my ‘Back On Track' series aimed to get some tips that may come in handy for all of us.

Karen Dearden, a physio in Newcastle, told me she has never anything like it. Her services are in demand as months of being at home, working from home and changing our routines are seeing more people suffering from bad backs, shoulders, and knees.

l I have tried to take some of what she said on board to avoid what she has dubbed “lockdown back.” I find myself trying to sit more upright with my shoulders back, I’ve done some of the exercises she showed me and tried to take more screen breaks.

48% of us according to researchers have piled on some extra pandemic pounds.

It’s easily done, the biscuit tin and crisp cupboard are just too tempting when you’ve spent every night on the sofa. Dietician Shamshad Shah was pretty clear on this, we can’t change that and worrying about it could only make us reach for more sugary snacks or a glass of wine.

She has lots of ideas to help including mindful snacks, giving your mind a boost as many times in the day you can. She suggested looking at cloud formations, smiling at a stranger, hugging someone if you can and one I tried this morning, a spray of your favourite perfume before you leave the house.

It’s no quick fix but surely worth a try.

And what about the kids? I have two children and I know standards have slipped during lockdown as it’s all been a bit of a juggling act. I was keen to get some tips from the experts and mums at the Tiny Tasters cookery classes on how I can get them to try new things and enjoy something other than tuna pasta or chicken nuggets.

Their top tips:

Get them involved with the cooking, they will feel a sense of achievement and may even want to eat it.

Try and eat more meals as a family, even if it’s just a couple of times a week

If they don’t like a certain food keep trying, exposure will eventually lead to acceptance.

I’ll let you know how that last one goes.

Catch up with Katie's 'Back on Track' series: