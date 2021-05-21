It's not everyday one of the biggest bands in the world turns up in your town, unannounced to perform a live set.

It's even less common when you add a global pandemic into the mix, but that's exactly what happened this week.

Whitby Abbey played host to British band Coldplay. The group performed some of their biggest hits, including 'Fix You', 'Paradise' and 'Viva la Vida', to record a special set for Radio One's Big Weekend. The spectacular performance was captured from the skies by local drone operator Delta Charlie Drone.

The music festival normally takes place in a different UK city over late May Bank Holiday weekend. However, the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the event going ahead for a second year running. The last festival to take place was Big Weekend 2019, which was held in Middlesbrough.

Keen to let fans enjoy some live music, some of the world's biggest music acts have recorded live performances in front of iconic UK backdrops.

Radio One DJ Greg James let slip on the One Show that the filming of Coldplay's set would be at Whitby Abbey. The historic landmark was awash with colour as a light show was projected onto the Abbey. People living in the area said lights could be seen from miles away.

Like most live music over the past year, this concert was performed without an audience, but Whitby locals were able to enjoy the gig from afar.

If the treat of live music wasn't enough, the performance culminated in a spectacular firework display, enjoyed by onlookers outside the abbey. The recorded sets will be available to watch on iPlayer, with the whole lineup of live music playing on Radio 1 over the bank holiday weekend.

Harriet Cooke was one of those lucky enough to hear the international band perform some of their biggest hits. She sent this video of the firework display which brought the live music to a close.