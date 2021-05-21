Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was seriously injured at an address in Gateshead.

Just after 2pm on Friday police received a report that a 53-year-old woman had been assaulted inside an address on June Avenue in Winlaton.

Emergency services attended the scene and found the woman with injuries consistent with being stabbed. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation was immediately launched by police to trace a named male who had fled the address after the incident.

The 53-year-old man was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries where he remains under arrest at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharon Chatterton, of Northumbria Police, says enquiries into the incident are ongoing and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “We have a cordon in place at June Avenue and know the community will be concerned about the considerable police presence in the area.

“Extra officers are on patrol in the area to conduct enquiries and to offer reassurance to residents but we want to make clear there is no wider risk to the public.

“This is an isolated incident between two individuals we believe to be known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the alleged assault.

“But our enquiries will continue and we do want to speak to anyone who was in the area of June Avenue on Friday afternoon and who saw anything unusual.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial to our investigation so please get in touch if you can assist our enquiries.”