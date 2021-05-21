Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has vowed to test Arsenal's resolve to hang on to midfielder Joe Willock after admitting his exploits at St James' Park have served as a "double-edged sword".

The 21-year-old midfielder became the youngest man to score in six consecutive Premier League games in midweek to further enhance his loan spell on Tyneside, although Gunners boss Mikel Arteta indicated on Friday morning that the Magpies' hopes of securing his services on a longer-term basis would be in vain.

However, Bruce said: "We always said that it was a double-edged sword, and we have to respect that he is Arsenal's player.

"We'll see over the summer whether we can test their resolve, but as I said from day one, I'd like to thank Mikel and Steve Round and the football side of it because they were instrumental in getting me him and letting us borrow him for a few months.

It's been great. He's been great for us, he's been great for Newcastle. He's done well and propelled himself into - when I see what he's done in the last few weeks and the names who have scored six in six, it's quite remarkable, so well done to Joe. Steve Bruce, Newcastle United Head Coach

"Let's see. As I've said many, many times now, I've got total respect. Let's not disrespect Arsenal, he is their player."

Newcastle's Head Coach was asked on Friday how much of a disappointment it would be if he wasn't able to bring Willock back to Tyneside next season.