York City Council is encouraging tourists visiting York to get a free in-person covid test.

Rapid result lateral flow tests are available at a number of sites across the city centre including St William's College near York Minster.

On the whole, covid levels in the city remain relatively low. Some cases of the more transmissible Indian variant have been found in the city, but Public Health bosses say the outbreak was small and localised.

They're encouraging people to continue to act responsibly, maintaining social distance, good hand hygiene and wearing a mask indoors.

As of the 18 May 2021, around 64% of adults in York have now received their first dose of the covid vaccine with an estimated 35% being fully vaccinated.

York

The city's director of Public Health reassured residents and tourists that covid levels in York remain low, but Sharon Stoltz urged the public to remain cautious to avoid a spike in cases:

“Infection rates in York remain low currently but we can’t afford to be complacent. I would like to thank everyone in the city for their continued efforts. It is through this vigilance practicing Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air, getting tested regularly and getting the vaccine when called that we can continue to reopen our city and protect our recovery from the pandemic.”

In recent months we have been putting a lot of work into encouraging people to get tested, including opening up new testing sites across the city, with lots of tests being carried out every week. Sharon Stoltz, Director of Public Health in York

“We are continuing to take a preventative approach. 1 in 3 cases of Coronavirus has no symptoms. As we are able to see more of our friends and family we want to give our city the best possible chance of keeping cases down by encouraging more people to get tested.”