"Cherished" BBC presenter Lisa Shaw dies aged 44 after short illness

Tributes have flooded in for BBC Radio Newcastle's Lisa Shaw, after it was announced she has died in hospital after a short illness.

The 44-year-old, born in County Durham, joined the station in 2016 as a daytime presenter, broadcasting every weekday. Previously, Lisa had a successful career in commercial radio in the north-east of England which included stints at Metro Radio and Heart.

Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family. She was a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend and a loving wife and mum. We’ve lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people. BBC Radio Newcastle

BBC Radio Newcastle has opened an online book of condolence, in the form of a social media post, where they have encouraged listeners to leave comments with memories of Lisa.

A statement from Ms Shaw's family described her as an "amazing person" who had "touched and enriched so many people's lives, and made them better just by being in it".

"We are all completely heartbroken, in disbelief, numb, and saddened, that there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that will never, ever be filled," they said.

"We are so grateful for the time that we have had with her, and there are so many happy memories that we will hold dear for the rest of our lives.

"She was the best wife and mammy, sister, daughter, aunty, friend and colleague that anyone could hope for.

"She loved connecting every day with the wonderful people of the North East, and it gives us great comfort to know how many lives she was an integral part of every single day.

"We'd like to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support we have received at such a difficult time, reinforcing how deeply cherished she was by so many people. We will love and miss her, always."