£5,000 reward offered in return for new information on David 'Noddy' Rice murder

A £5,000 reward is being offered to help police catch a suspected killer 15 years after a man was gunned down in South Shields.

42-year-old father of seven David Rice, or Noddy as he was known, was shot multiple times at close range in Marsden car park on 24 May 2006. With links to crime, it is thought he was lured there for a meeting which was actually a trap.

Two men were jailed for their involvement, but David's friend Allan Foster was identified as the prime suspect in pulling the trigger. Foster is thought to have fled to Spain in the days following David's death and has remained one of the UK's most wanted fugitives ever since.

He has previously featured as part of Operation Captura - a campaign run by the National Crime Agency, Crimestoppers and the Spanish authorities.

Northumbria Police have release a new image of Allan Foster, who would now be 45. Credit: Northumbria Police

Those leading the investigation say after a decade and a half, Allan, who would now be 45, could be anywhere.

I cannot discount the fact that he could be anywhere in the world or anything could have happened to him, but with the advance in technology now, in comparison with 15 years ago, we are able to spread the message within the appeal across the globe and similarly anybody in any part of the world can get in touch with my enquiry team. Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds, Northumbria Police

David's twin sister Shirley has never given up hope of finding Allan Foster and lays flowers at the scene where David died every year.

It’s been 15 years since I last saw or spoke to my brother and not a day goes by where I don’t think about him or wish I could speak to him. If you know something please come forward. It’s been 15 long years without my brother but I’ll never lose hope, and every day I wait for the news that the missing jigsaw piece has been found. Shirley Rice, David's sister

Crimestoppers are urging anyone with information to come forward and say they can do so anonymously.