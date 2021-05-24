£5,000 reward offered in return for new information on David 'Noddy' Rice murder
A £5,000 reward is being offered to help police catch a suspected killer 15 years after a man was gunned down in South Shields.
42-year-old father of seven David Rice, or Noddy as he was known, was shot multiple times at close range in Marsden car park on 24 May 2006. With links to crime, it is thought he was lured there for a meeting which was actually a trap.
Two men were jailed for their involvement, but David's friend Allan Foster was identified as the prime suspect in pulling the trigger. Foster is thought to have fled to Spain in the days following David's death and has remained one of the UK's most wanted fugitives ever since.
He has previously featured as part of Operation Captura - a campaign run by the National Crime Agency, Crimestoppers and the Spanish authorities.
Those leading the investigation say after a decade and a half, Allan, who would now be 45, could be anywhere.
David's twin sister Shirley has never given up hope of finding Allan Foster and lays flowers at the scene where David died every year.
Crimestoppers are urging anyone with information to come forward and say they can do so anonymously.