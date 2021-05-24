CCTV shows shopkeeper chase armed robber with gun from Newcastle petrol station

CCTV from Northumbria Police

CCTV shows the moment a robber with a gun was chased out of a petrol station by a shopkeeper.

Tyrone Roach is facing a time behind bars after being convicted of an attempted armed robbery at a petrol station in Newcastle.

Newcastle Crown Court was told how the 29-year-old had burst into the Chapel House Petrol Station store on July 17, 2020.

The court heard Roach brandished a firearm, pointed it at the male staff member and demanded he hand over the contents of the till.

But instead the employee picked up a stool and charged towards the gunman, who turned and fled the area on foot.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation to locate the armed robber, and Roach was later identified as the prime suspect using CCTV.

A face mask found discarded near to the crime scene was also recovered and carried traces of DNA that matched the 29-year-old.

Tyrone Roach has been convicted of attempted armed robbery Credit: Northumbria Police

Roach, of Deighton Walk, East Denton, was arrested and later charged with robbery.

He denied the offence but was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, May 21.

Following the case, Northumbria Police released CCTV of the moment the "brave shopkeeper" chased the armed thief from his store.

On Monday the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mark Atherton, praised the bravery the victim showed in the face of a dangerous criminal.

He said: “This would have been a terrifying confrontation for the staff member at this petrol station and his response was heroic.

“While we would never encourage anyone to fight back against an armed criminal we do think it is right to recognise this victim’s bravery.

“He refused to hand over money and instead stood up to the thief who was so shocked that he immediately turned and fled the scene.

“We do not know whether the firearm he brandished was genuine or if it was a fake but nevertheless it is an extremely serious offence.

“Our detectives have worked hard to put this case before the court and we are delighted that a jury have returned guilty verdicts.

“I want to praise the bravery of the victim in this case and I hope our response reassures both he and the local community that we will work hard to put dangerous thieves behind bars.”

Roach was also convicted of possession of a firearm when committing an offence and was remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on June 6.