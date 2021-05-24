Exclusive: The Newcastle care home residents 'cruelly taken away'

Report by Kris Jepson

The West Farm Care Home managed to survive the Covid pandemic without anybody being infected for several months, but come November it was subject to an outbreak that took the lives of 12 residents in less than two weeks.

Care staff at the home, in Longbenton Newcastle, said their emotional farewells to each and every resident, by paying tribute to them outside the care home on the day of each funeral.

George Sexton Credit: Family photo

Care worker, Tracey White, had looked after George Sexton. He sadly passed away on the 26 November after succumbing to coronavirus.

Ms White said: "George wasn’t ready to go. He wasn’t. He had so much life left in him.

"I feel as though he was cruelly taken away and the day of his funeral when the hearse pulled up, I thought this shouldn’t be happening. It shouldn’t be.

"George should be in his room, where he should be. George will always hold a special place in my heart. I sadly miss him, I really do. I sadly miss him."

Eric Glennie and his wife Sheila Credit: Family photo

Sheila Glennie lost her husband after months without being able to touch him. Visiting only in a make-shift pod, separated by glass, she said those visits took their toll.

She spent his final days by her husband's side dressed in Personal Protective Equipment in hospital. He died on 21 November.

Mrs Glennie said: "It was absolutely dreadful because all you wanted to do was give them a hug you know and reassure them and you couldn’t do that and he couldn’t understand why he was on the other side of the glass partition.

"It tore me apart when I left, I have to be honest, every time I left him, it was really heartbreaking. It was awful seeing him, just seeing him struggling to get breath and I had to wear full PPE the whole time I was in the room with him. But you’re in that room and you can’t do anything and you’re just watching him.

"I wouldn’t like to see anybody have to go through that again. It was the most horrible time I’ve had to spend with him."

Sheila Richardson Credit: Family photo

Clive Richardson said "time is a healer", but he is still healing after losing his mother, Sheila Richardson, to Covid.

He struggles most days with the guilt he feels over not being able to hug his mother for months before her death.

He is grateful for the six days he was able to spend by his mother's side in the care home as she slowly faded away.

Sheila Richardson passed away on 26 November.

The last time I hugged my mother would be eight month, seven or eight month before she died so that leaves a nasty void. Every morning I go to her photograph and I want to hug her, but I can’t. I apologise to her because I feel guilty. I feel very guilty. Clive Richardson, Sheila Richardson's son

Mr Richardson added: "As a family we embraced every minute and we had the TV on and we would have a laugh, programmes that my mother loved, we literally laughed and we told tales, we told stories, so we embraced the last six days and it was actually, it was assuring that we were there and we did make the most of it, because others unfortunately haven’t got that option.

"It’s strange, it’s not until you lose someone that you realise what you actually miss. That’s the sad part about it. For those who haven’t lost anyone give them a big hug, a big kiss, because until it’s too late, it’s awful."