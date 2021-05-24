North Yorkshire's James Newman thanks fans for support in Eurovision response

Singer James Newman has taken to social media to thank fans for their support after a disappointing result at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The musician from Settle represented the UK at the event in Rotterdam on Saturday but failed to win any points.

Writing on Twitter on Monday, he said: "I just want to say a huge massive thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been on this journey with me, supported me, listened to my music, and filled my life with positivity and love."

He also thanked his team for their help in allowing him to "live his dream" and said he would "focus on the positives", adding: "I stood on a stage and sang to hundreds of millions of people with a song that I wrote and love."

The winning act on Saturday was Måneskin from Italy.

It was the fifth time the UK has come last at the contest and marks the second time it has received no points.