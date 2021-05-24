Three women were rescued following a five-hour search overnight in Upper Teesdale.

The hikers, in their mid-50s, were reported missing on Sunday, May 23 2021, after failing to return from an 18-mile walk above High Force.

Fifteen members of Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team searched from just after midnight till 5am on Monday.

John Little, deputy team leader, said: "We were just in the process of starting to ramp the search up when they were found."

Mr Little said the team was first alerted to the missing women by police at 11pm.

The trio had set off from Middleton-in-Teesdale on Sunday morning and were due to arrive back at 5pm.

A spokesperson for the team said: "Team members and search dogs searched through the night along the hikers planned route, in driving rain and wind.

"The ladies managed to take shelter in a barn overnight due to one of the hikers injuring her ankle.

"Thankfully as a search group were finishing their sector, the missing hikers were located."

The three women with members of Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team

Mr Little said the women, who had had no phone signal, were "very pleased" to have been located.

He added that though they had food they were not well equipped, and urged anyone heading out for a hike to be reasonably well equipped and to understand your ability.