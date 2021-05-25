The Government is advising people to avoid travelling into or out of North Tyneside amid concerns over the Indian variant of Coronavirus.

It appears the guidance was published on the government website on Friday 21 May, however no official announcement about the change in guidance was made.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been urged to make a public statement in Parliament to provide “urgent clarity” on local restrictions after guidance was quietly changed to advise against all but essential travel to areas where the Indian variant is spreading.

No communication

On Tuesday morning, the Director of Public Health for North Tyneside, Wendy Burke, confirmed that the council had "queried" the guidance with Government and that it "has not been accompanied by any communication to the Local Authority, local residents or businesses

“Last Wednesday it was announced in Parliament that North Tyneside, along with five other areas in England, would be subject to enhanced testing and vaccinations.

“When the announcement was made there was no indication it would come with any additional restrictions for North Tyneside or the other areas.

“We understand that, later, government guidance around travel in and out of North Tyneside was posted on the government website. This has not been accompanied by any communication to the Local Authority, local residents or businesses.

“We have already queried this with the Department of Health and Social Care to seek clarification.

“We will continue to work with government on our enhanced testing and vaccination plan which is now in place.”

"Completely in the dark"

North Tyneside MP Mary Glindon said that she, public health officials, and council bosses were "completely in the dark".

Mary Glindon MP

The Labour MP says, "Since we were told about the variant, the council has been working to get the test sites set up, they are working with GPs to try and get people who have not yet been vaccinated to come forward. They are doing everything they possibly can and now they get this dropped on them without any warning.

The Government seems to have no coordination on Covid at times. North Tyneside is always on the ball and doing what we need to do, but we need to be kept up to speed. This is very disappointing. It causes unnecessary panic and concern when people do not have the facts. Mary Glindon MP

Mrs Glindon added that the Government had been "negligent towards the local authorities" by not informing them.

"The approach from North Tyneside has been to deal with the variant in a calm way and not to create panic. They are getting people to come forward for tests and to have a vaccine, to do everything properly.

"It is disappointing that the Government has not played the game all the way down the line. We need to see what comes back today and implement whatever has to be done, or whether the Government has been hasty in this.

"Because of the way they have done it and because there is no explanation given yet, I am not sure if this is a panicked reaction from the Government. It seems strange.

"Where has this come from? We need the facts. We don't want to cause panic, we want the facts."

"Extra cautious approach"

A Government spokesperson said, "Working with local authorities, we took swift and decisive action to slow the spread of the B1.617.2 variant by introducing surge testing and bringing forward second doses of the vaccine for the most vulnerable.

"We provided additional guidance for those living in affected areas when we became aware of the risk posed by the variant, to encourage people to take an extra cautious approach when meeting others or travelling."

"Disproportionate for North Tyneside"

Norma Redfearn CBE, the Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, says the new guidance is "disproportionate" for the area because of the testing and vaccination measures that are now in place.

Norma Redfearn CBE, Elected Mayor for North Tyneside

“Throughout this pandemic we know consistent local messages have made the biggest difference for our communities.

“For that reason, when I found out about the confused messages from government over local travel for North Tyneside, I began working with our local MPs and Council officers to get some clarity for our residents and businesses.

“We received no consultation or communication about this advice which has implications for people across North Tyneside and the wider region. It is essential the government explain what this advice means in practice.

“We have enhanced testing and extra vaccination services in place and are working hard to keep infection rates down. This advice is disproportionate for North Tyneside.

“What matters most to me, is keeping the residents of North Tyneside safe and making sure they have the right information to make the right decisions.”

Reaction

Since the update to the Government website became apparent, the Tyne and Wear Metro clarified their stance on the new travel guidance for North Tyneside. They say, "Metro and Ferry services will continue to operate as normal. Please regularly sanitise your hands, wear a face covering unless you are exempt, and keep your distance where possible. On your journey, open a window to increase ventilation, where possible."

North East MPs Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North, Labour) and Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham, Labour) took to Twitter to express their feelings towards the move.

Surge Testing and Vaccinations

On Wednesday 19 May, Matt Hancock announced that there would be surge testing and fast-tracked vaccinations in North Tyneside amid concerns over an outbreak of the Indian variant of the coronavirus in the area.

This morning, Tuesday 25 May, a mobile vaccination centre launched in Shiremoor as part of the plans to tackle the rising number of cases. Since the announcement on 19 May, three surge testing sites have been launched in the area.

There have been around 40 confirmed cases of the Indian variant found in North Tyneside so far.