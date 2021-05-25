Newcastle's Psychic Pig to sniff out winners in Euro 2021 forecast

Julia Barthram reports from Ouseburn Farm

With just over two weeks until the Euros, the debate about who might beat who is set to really kick off - and sticking its trotter into the mix is Newcastle's predicting pig.

Ouseburn Farm resident Susie the Psychic Pig will make her best attempts at sniffing out a winner ahead of the European Championships next month.

The first prediction will be shared on the farm's Facebook page on June 12 - one day before England face Croatia at London's Wembley Stadium.

Three-year-old Susie will make her first prediction in June Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It will be three-year-old Susie's first football forecast but farm manager Hugh Stolliday is hopeful her intelligence could help see her strike gold.