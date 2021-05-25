A year on from the death of George Floyd, ITV Tyne Tees has been talking to people from different ethnic backgrounds about whether or not they think attitudes towards diversity and racism have changed in our region.

George Floyd died on May 25th 2020 after Derek Chauvin, a 45-year-old white officer, was seen on video kneeling on the 46-year-old black man’s neck for about nine-and-a-half minutes while arresting him.

The footage drew outrage across the US and triggered worldwide protests and violence last summer.

Earlier this year Chauvin was convicted of George Floyd's murder.

The Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum - calling for change, equality and great diversity across society.

So has anything changed for in our region where we live?

Teacher and anti-racism rapper Amer Sheikh, retired consultant and community volunteer Dr Shobha Srivastava, member of Youth Parliament for Newcastle Tessy Idemudia and anti-racism activist Raj Murria met our presenter Amy Lea at the Boilershop in Newcastle to discuss the events of the past year - and where we go from here.

You can watch the conversation here: